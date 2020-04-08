Verona Area/Mount Horeb swimmers Ella Chorlton, Josie McCartney, Cleo Seidl and Gabe Piscitelli recently received Academic All-American recognition for their efforts in the pool and the classroom.
This award is sponsored by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) and is given to seniors who have lettered at least one year and have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.75.
Chorlton, McCartney, Seidl, Piscitelli, Katherine Sanchez, Kyle Hoppe, Parker Jones and Owen Rothamer were named Academic All-State for compiling a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50 and earning a varsity letter at least one year.
The VA/MH girls received the Silver Team Scholar award with a team GPA of 3.728. The VA/MH boys also received the Silver Team Scholar Award with a team GPA of 3.632. These awards are also sponsored by NISCA.