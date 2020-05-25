The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim in the local sports scene.
The All-City board of directors unanimously decided during a virtual meeting Wednesday, May 21, to cancel the All-City Swim and Dive Meets for 2020.
“There is no higher priority than the health and safety of our athletes and their families,” All-City President Ben Callan said in a statement posted on the organization’s website. “Clearly the public health emergency associated with COVID-19 requires adjustment to ensure societal well-being.
“These were extremely tough decisions by the board, but in the absence of a vaccine or treatments specific to COVID-19, we need to do our part to safeguard the community.”
The diving meet was scheduled for July 27-28 at Goodman Pool on Madison’s south side. Ridgewood Pool on Madison’s southwest side was scheduled to host the swim meet July 30-Aug. 1.
The board of directors also canceled the All-City Swim League’s 2020 season. Member pools normally compete in duals in the seven weeks leading up to the All-City meets.
The All-City Swim League comprises 13 member pools – Goodman, Hawks Landing, High Point, Hill Farm, Maple Bluff, Middleton, Monona, Nakoma, Parkcrest, Ridgewood, Seminole, Shorewood and West Side.
Ridgewood won its 40th team title since 1970 at last year’s All-City Swim Meet. High Point won its first All-City Dive Meet championship last season.