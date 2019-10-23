The Special Olympics Regional bowling competition took place Saturday, Oct. 19, in Sun Prairie.
Four Verona bowlers will compete at state Saturday, Nov. 2, after their performances at the regional tournament.
Verona graduates Michael Krewson and Madeline Walker finished first in their respective divisions to advance to state. Drew Buan, an eighth-grader at Savanna Oaks Middle School, took second in his division and advanced. Will Rose, a member of the Verona Area 18-21 program, finished third and will also compete at state.
Verona grad Mark Vroman and Savanna Oaks eighth-grader Caroline Dahlen placed fourth in their respective divisions. Cameron Johnson took fifth, and Jennifer Blum and Nick Nawrocki placed sixth in their respective divisions.
Verona Area High School sophomores Evan Patton and Ben Granberg placed fifth and seventh in the same division.
Maria Carvalho, Bill Rose and Kelly Storm are the coaches of the Verona Special Olympics bowling team.