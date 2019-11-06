The Special Olympics state bowling competition took place Saturday, Nov. 2, in Sun Prairie.
Drew Buan, an eighth-grader at Savanna Oaks Middle School, won a bronze medal in his division at the state tournament. It was the first year Buan competed in Special Olympics.
Will Rose, a member of the Verona Area 18-21 program, and Verona graduates Michael Krewson and Madeline Walker also competed at state.
Maria Carvalho, Bill Rose and Kelly Storm are the coaches of the Verona Special Olympics bowling team.