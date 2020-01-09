Verona junior Alyssa Bostley kicked off the new year by announcing where she’ll play softball after two more seasons with the Wildcats.
Bostley verbally committed to Creighton University on Wednesday, Jan. 1, after attending a camp on campus in Omaha, Nebraska. She also received interest from Kennesaw State, Northern Iowa, Virginia Wesleyan and Trine University.
Bostley hit .489 with a .777 slugging percentage and drove in a team-high 39 runs last season for Verona. She was a first-team all-Big Eight Conference performer and one of four Wildcats to receive all-state honors last season.
Bostley and Kasie Keyes were honorable mention selections, while Molly McChesney and Meghan Anderson were first-team picks. Verona went undefeated in the Big Eight and advanced to the Division 1 sectional finals.
Bostley previously played travel softball for the Midwest Glory Fastpitch 16U national team, but joined the Iowa Premier Fastpitch travel team last summer and played on the 18U Gold team. IPF is based out of Des Moines, Iowa and travels to tournaments across the country.
Bostley, who throws and bats left-handed, is a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder for Verona, and is expected to be a pitcher and power hitter at Creighton. The Bluejays compete in NCAA Division I’s Big East Conference.