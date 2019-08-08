Members of the Verona Soccer Club are eligible to receive a special ticket offer to Forward Madison FC’s home match at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, Aug 10.
Tickets are $25 and include a reserved sideline seat and choice of a meal combo (choice of brat, burger or hot dog and chips and soda) or a Forward Madison scarf. The package is valued at $55.
Registration to take advantage of the offer is open until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 9. Order online at https://groupmatrics.events/event/VeronaSoccer.
Forward Madison will take on the Richmond Kickers at 7 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.