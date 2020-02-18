Verona skiers Sam Lynch and Ireland Gross and snowboarder Nate Redfern competed at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association Ski & Snowboard Championships at Mt. La Crosse.
Redfern finished 43rd out of 66 competitors in the Boys Boarder Combined standings with a cumulative score of 137 on Saturday, Feb. 15. He placed 36th in the Boys Boarder GS (49.26), 41st in the Boys Boardercross (38.35) and 56th in the Boys Boarder Slalom (38.63).
Redfern competed for the Madison Area Co-op, which rounded out the nine-team field with 498 points in the Boys Boarder Combined standings. West Bend won the team title with 161 points.
Gross finished 64th out of 151 competitors in the Girls Ski Combined standings with a cumulative score of 197. She took 65th in the Girls Slalom (51.35) and 68th in the Girls Super G (42.01) on Sunday, Feb. 16, and 64th in the Girls GS (39.72) on Monday, Feb. 17.
Madison Area won the Girls Ski Combined team title with 136 points.
Lynch did not finish in the Boys GS on Sunday, but finished strong to end up 79th out of 157 competitors in the Boys Ski Combined standings with a cumulative score of 268. He placed 28th out of 136 competitors in the Boys Slalom (42.88) and 40th out of 136 in the Boys Super G (39.74) on Monday.
Madison Area took ninth out of 21 teams with 474 points in the Boys Ski Combined standings. Arrowhead ran away with the team title (74).