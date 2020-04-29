Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.