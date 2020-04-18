The American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was announced by American Family Insurance in a release on Thursday, April 16, the same day Gov. Tony Evers’ extended the “Safer at Home” order until May 26.
There were discussions about moving the PGA Tour Champions event from its original weekend of June 5-7. The tour provided additional dates for the tournament in June, July and August, but logistical issues due to COVID-19 made rescheduling a challenge for all parties involved.
Steve Stricker’s Foundation and American Family Insurance will still make $2.8 million in donations to local charities and COVID-19 relief efforts in the state.
According to a release from American Family Insurance, the company will shift and combine its title sponsorship money with the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation to distribute $1 million to the American Family Children’s Hospital/UW Hospitals, and $800,000 to south central and southeastern organizations that have supported the foundation. The other $1 million will be donated to COVID-19 relief organizations.
One of the roadblocks in hosting the tournament this year came when the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced that all of its athletic facilities would be closed until June 30.
The decision to cancel the tournament came despite other local golf courses receiving the go-ahead to re-open with restrictions.
The tournament is slated for June 11-13, 2021 at University Ridge.