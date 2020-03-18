Spring sports at Verona Area High School are in a holding pattern with cancellations mounting after Gov. Tony Evers directed all public and private schools to close to safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus.
Evers issued an executive order Friday, March 13, that closes schools and suspends all spring sports activities from March 18 until April 6. Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a county-wide directive on Sunday, March 15, to close schools on Monday, March 16, to contain the spread of the virus and eliminate gatherings of 50 or more people.
Without school in session, spring athletes are barred from working out or training at the high school. They are allowed to train on their own, without coaches.
Jeremy Schlitz, the athletic director at Madison Memorial High School and Big Eight Conference spokesperson, said at minimum, spring athletes could return to practice April 6 and Big Eight Conference games and competitions could start April 20.
“School-by-school decisions and non-conference competition expectations may vary,” Schlitz said. “When we continue to have school, we may have the responsibility of making more restrictive decisions related to athletics and extra-curriculars. We will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA.”
One of the most-affected programs is the Verona girls soccer team, which has had three games canceled, including the home opener against Oregon on April 7. The Wildcats also had two games canceled at Wisconsin Dells’ Woodside Sports Complex on April 10 and 11.
The Verona baseball team has had its first six games canceled, among them the season opener at Milton originally scheduled for March 31 and five Big Eight Conference games.
“From a baseball coach’s perspective, I’m less worried about that than everyone’s safety,” Wildcats coach Brad D’Orazio said. “Hopefully everything gets under control. Everyone is all in the same boat.”
D’Orazio said in order to save a portion of the spring sports season, practices must resume by mid-April. WIAA rules state that baseball players must have seven practices before they can play in a game.
The Verona boys and girls track and field teams have each had three meets cancelled.
The Verona softball team has had conference games against Janesville Parker (March 31), Janesville Craig (April 7), Madison West (April 9) and Middleton (April 12) canceled.
According to current WIAA regulations, teams in all spring sports must compete in at least four regular-season meets or games before becoming eligible for the postseason.
“The WIAA staff and Board of Control have not made any alterations to the spring sports season at this point,” WIAA communications director Todd Clark said in a statement Friday, March 13. “We are monitoring what is happening from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the World Health Organization. The situation is very fluid, but if it is determined that suspension of any contests and practices are directed, we will notify our member schools with instructions, and look to any adjustments to the tournament procedures to allow postseason to be played.”