The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved an extension of the alternate year physical examination period required for interscholastic participation at its monthly meeting Friday, May 15.
Membership rules require a physical exam prior to participation in WIAA-sanctioned athletics and every two years thereafter. The Board of Control’s action allows a one-time extension of the two-year period for student-athletes with physical exams forms already on file. For 2020 fall sports, student-athletes that have had a physical within the past two years may receive an extension into the third year until they are able to get a physical with their primary care physician.
Parents of student-athletes are required to complete the newly created physical exam extension form and submit the document to local athletic administration.
If answers to any of the questions on the form raise medical concerns with the physical form on file, or if a student-athlete has not had a sports physical in the past two years, one will be required before participation in practice or competition.
The BOC also verified the dates for the 2021 Boys State Golf Tournament. The championships will be held Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. The practice round is scheduled for June 17.