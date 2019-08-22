The Verona girls tennis team started the season 4-0 in dual competition after sweeping Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and going undefeated at the Central Invitational in La Crosse a day previous.
“La Crosse was a great opportunity to come together as a team,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “It was a good opportunity to work on our games. I thought we played really well throughout the lineup and took care of business.”
Marey Saley, Meghan Samz, Elsa Queoff, Sam Breitbach and the Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes collected four wins in the two-day span.
Saley won in three sets against La Crosse Logan’s Enya Szymanski in No. 1 singles. She beat Parker’s Martha Jacobson 6-0, 6-0 and La Crosse Aquinas’ Ella Reichenbacher 6-3, 6-1 in No. 2 singles.
Saley teamed with Meghan Samz to beat La Crosse Central’s Ella Lysne and Maddie Masewicz 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles.
Samz beat Logan’s Tia Endrizzi 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles and Parker’s Aliciah Schroeder 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles. She also beat Aquinas’ Amelia Topolski 6-4, 6-3 in No. 3 singles.
Queoff beat Logan’s Sydney Roswall 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3 singles, and won three matches at No. 4 singles. She defeated Aquinas’ Tessa Gundersen 6-3, 6-1; Central’s Odessa Barreyro 6-3, 6-0 and Parker’s Allie Craker 6-0, 6-0.
Sam Breitbach collected a 6-3, 6-3 win over Central’s Camilee Blake, and teamed with Morgan Krueser to win three matches at No. 2 doubles. Breitbach and Krueser beat the duos from Parker and Aquinas 6-0, 6-0. They beat Logan’s Winnie Hilker and Lauren Jarrett 6-1, 7-5.
Krueser lost her No. 2 singles match against Central’s Rachel Jones in three sets.
Sydney Breitbach and Keyes beat the duo from Aquinas 6-0, 6-0; the duo from Central 6-0, 6-1; the duo from Logan 6-1, 6-3 and the duo from Parker 6-3, 6-2.
Meredith Conley won all three of her No. 1 singles matches. Conley beat Central’s Kayla Holman 6-0, 6-1 and Aquinas’ Fiona O’flaherty 6-0, 6-3. She swept Parker’s Lucy Barnes 6-0, 6-0.
Hannah Bertrand collected a 6-1, 6-4 win over Logan’s Tatyana Roberts in No. 4 singles.
Verona’s No. 3 doubles team of Gillian Cartwright and Yasmeen Khalid went 3-1 over the two-day stretch. Cartwright and Khalid swept the duo from Aquinas 6-0, 6-0; beat the duo from Parker 6-0, 6-1 and defeated the duo from Central 6-1, 6-2. Cartwright and Khalid lost in three sets to the duo from Logan.
Girls golf
Verona lost 174-193 in a road dual against Madison West on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and rounded out the 21-team field in the season-opening Franklin Invitational on Friday, Aug. 16.
Andrea Schleeper shot a 2-over-par 38 against the Regents at Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.
Caitlyn Ott carded a 40, and Page Comstock finished with a 55. Alice Overland and Audrey Stoesz each shot 60.
Schleeper finished tied for 37th place out of 101 golfers with a 16-over-par 88 at the Franklin Invitational, held at Brown Deer Golf Course.
“I thought Andrea played very solid,” Verona coach Gabby Curtis said. “She was consistent not only due to the fact that she shot a pair of 44s, but she stayed positive and even-keeled throughout the entire round, even when faced with difficult situations.”
Verona shot 426 as a team. Ott shot 97. Comstock finished with a 115, and Overland carded a 126.