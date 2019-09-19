The Verona girls tennis team rolled to a 7-0 sweep of Madison La Follette on Monday, Sept. 16, in a Big Eight Conference home dual at Verona Area High School.
The dual was rescheduled from Thursday, Sept. 12, meaning the Wildcats went nine days between events.
“We had a good week of practice, but still wanted to make sure our doubles players were aggressive and singles players got their feel for an opponent and probed weaknesses,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “We weren’t really worried about being rusty, but we were cognizant to make sure that didn’t happen.”
No. 1 singles player Meredith Conley cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory. Mary Saley won 6-2, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles, and Meghan Samz won 6-2, 6-3 in No. 3 singles. Elsa Queoff sailed to a 6-0, 6-1 victory in No. 4 singles.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes and the No. 3 doubles team of Gillian Cartwright and Yasmeen Khalid won their respective matches 6-1, 6-0. Sam Breitbach and Morgan Kreuser won 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
Verona went on the road and swept Middleton 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Delaney McIntosh slammed 11 kills for the Wildcats. Jordan Armstrong recorded 37 assists and three aces, while Claudia Bobb finished with 23 digs.