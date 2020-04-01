Big Eight Conference spring sports are being pushed back again due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order began Wednesday, March 25, and is effective until at least April 24 to safeguard against the spread of the virus. The order prohibits all non-essential travel and only essential businesses remain open. School districts across the state are still closed indefinitely.
Jeremy Schlitz, the athletic director at Madison Memorial High School and Big Eight spokesperson, said the earliest conference schools would begin practice is now April 27. Games would start May 7 at the earliest.
Verona High School has canceled or postponed all of its spring sports events until Wednesday, April 20. This week was supposed to include the baseball team’s season opener on Tuesday, March 31, softball’s and boys’ tennis opener on Friday, April 3, and boys track and field’s and girls soccer’s opener on Saturday, April 4.
The Wildcat baseball team has already had 10 games canceled this season.
Evers issued an executive order Friday, March 13, to close schools and suspend all spring sports activities from March 18 until April 6. Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a county-wide directive on Sunday, March 15, to close schools on Monday, March 16, to contain the spread of the virus and eliminate gatherings of 50 or more people.