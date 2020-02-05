Verona seniors (from left) Gunnar Kilen, Josie McCartney, Kasie Keyes, Eliot Popkewitz and Leah Remiker pose after signing their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Verona Area High School. Kilen will play football at Northern Iowa, McCartney will swim at Seton Hall, Keyes will play softball at IUPUI, Popkewitz will play soccer at Wisconsin and Remiker will compete in track & field at Wisconsin.