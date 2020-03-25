Two more Verona baseball games and a boys and girls track meet was canceled last week as Gov. Tony Evers announced that public and private schools across the state would be closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Verona baseball’s non- conference home games against Oregon (April 20) and Waunakee (April 24) were scrapped, as well as Verona track and field’s dual home dual meet against Madison East on April 28.
With the indefinite closure date, the earliest Big Eight schools would return to practice is April 6. At the earliest, conference competitions would begin April 20th, although school-by-school decisions for non-conference competition may vary.
The closure date will likely be extended further after Evers’ order to cancel school indefinitely, limit crowds to 10 or less and declare all nonessential businesses to close down Tuesday, March 24.
Verona baseball has now had eight games canceled and had its pitchers instruction week wiped out. Theirs and the Verona girls soccer team’s first official practices were originally scheduled for Monday, March 23.
The only spring sports that had one week of practice before schools closed were boys and girls track and field. The other sports will need to meet a minimum number of practices before they can play games. For example, baseball teams must have seven practices before a game.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted Thursday, March 19 to cancel the April 22 annual meeting and to delay a decision about whether a shortened spring sports season will be played or canceled.