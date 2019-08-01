Verona Area High school athletes who do not have health insurance can receive a free sports physical this month at Access Community Health Center in Madison.
The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Last names A-I may start checking in at 6 p.m. Last names J-R start check-in at 7 p.m. Last names S-Z start check-in at 8 p.m., with the final check-in at 8:20 p.m.
Free immunizations will be provided by Public Health-Madison and Dane County for uninsured children or children with BadgerCare. Female athletes must wear a tank top for the physical exam.
Access Community Health Center is located at 2202 S. Park St. Call Joe Greene at 220-6196 for questions.