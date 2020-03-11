Family and friends packed the Verona Area High School gym on Wednesday, March 4, as 12 seniors participated in a signing ceremony.
The 12 seniors celebrated their commitments to NCAA Division III schools.
Division III athletes do not sign a National Letter of Intent, but most sign a “non-binding standardized celebratory form,” often times a blank sheet of paper, to commemorate their commitment.
The form can be signed after the student-athlete has been accepted to the Division III school they plan on attending. There is never a binding commitment between the college and athlete.
Trio to continue lacrosse careers
Lacrosse may not be a WIAA-sanctioned sport, but college coaches have flocked to Verona this season for players. Four seniors have now committed to play the sport in college.
Gillian Cartwright and Kiersten Pelletier joined teammate Paige Zahler as college-bound players from Verona’s girls team.
Cartwright is headed to Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. The defenseman verbally committed in October after earning first-team all-Badgerland Conference honors last season.
“I’ve been wanting to go to Kenyon for a long time,” Cartwright said. “Everyone was really nice back on my first visit last spring, and the coach is really organized.”
Pelletier chose North Central College, located in Naperville, Illinois, over the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. The attacker verbally committed in December after earning second-team all-conference honors last season.
“I definitely wanted to have my decision made before the season started,” Pelletier said. “I had my heart set on North Central. Once I set foot on campus, I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Xavier Howard chose the University of Dubuque over High Point University, Marquette, Concordia University Chicago, Lewis University and a junior college in Maryland. He helped the Wildcats to a state championship as a sophomore in 2018, and might also play football for the Spartans.
“When I did my overnight visit, I felt like I was already on the team,” Howard said. “It didn’t feel like a recruitment at all.”
Linemen staying in-state
Football players Joe Gervasi and Henry Tang will square off against each other in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference next season.
Gervasi chose perennial Division III powerhouse UW-Whitewater, while Tang is headed west to UW-Platteville.
Gervasi, who also looked at UW-Stout, verbally committed to the Warhawks last month. The 6-foot-2, 250 pounder was a first-team all-Big Eight Conference guard in his senior season.
“My sister and a lot of my friends go there, so that helped me,” Gervasi said. “It’s a nice school with great coaches who have been really successful.”
Tang also looked at UW-Whitewater and Air Force before verbally committing to the Pioneers in December. The 5-foot-11, 230-pounder plans to major in construction engineering in addition to his football responsibilities.
“The coaches treated me like family right away when I met them,” Tang said. “The program is similar to the one here at Verona.”
State champions headed north
Jake Wing, a defender for the Verona boys soccer team that won the Division 1 state championship, took part in the signing ceremony with the gold ball by his side.
Wing will play at Saint Mary’s University, located in Winona, Minnesota. He will be a goalie for the Cardinals, a position he played prior to high school.
“Having foot skills is a very important part of being a goalie,” Wing said. “Being a defender helped me stay conditioned.”
Bennett Luttinen did not take part in the signing ceremony, but plans to attend the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.
UST was involuntarily removed from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last May and will be a conference member until the end of the 2020-21 school year. The Tommies were invited to join the Summit League. The school applied for an NCAA waiver to jump from D-III to D-I beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
“That was an appealing aspect, and the school felt like the best fit for me,” Luttinen said. “They have a growing engineering program, so that was also a bonus. I wanted to go somewhere where I’d be pushed and I know I’ll be pushed at St. Thomas.”
Luttinen will be teammates and possibly roommates with current Verona classmate Sam Lynch.
The honorable mention all-Big Eight midfielder said he might switch to forward at UST.
Pair of runners pick Wisconsin schools
Luka DiMaggio and Elijah Strutz will compete in cross country and track and field for in-state schools.
DiMaggio chose UW-La Crosse over St. Norbert College, UW-Eau Claire and South Dakota State. He was tabbed second-team all-conference and honorable mention all-state after finishing 33rd at the 2019 Division 1 cross country state meet.
“La Crosse was more affordable than St. Norbert, and I felt like La Crosse was a better fit academically for me than Eau Claire,” DiMaggio said. “They have a strong history program that will suit me well.”
Strutz picked Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
“I looked at a lot of schools, but the thing that stood out to me was the fact that the coach came to watch me run,” Strutz said. “The personal care and time he put in made me want to go to the school. He went above and beyond what a coach normally does to recruit.”
Two Wildcats pick Titans
Amelia Hust will play volleyball at UW-Oshkosh and Elizabeth Larson will be a part of the Titans’ swimming team.
Hust verbally committed to continue her volleyball career in July, before she earned second-team all-conference honors as a libero for the Big Eight champions.
“I wanted to know as soon as possible so I could get to know the team and didn’t have to stress about it my senior year,” Hust said. “I knew I wanted to go there as soon as they offered me.”
Hust, who plans to major in nursing, said she might also play softball for the Titans.
Larson verbally committed to Oshkosh last month after also looking at UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee. She was a Verona Area/Mount Horeb team that finished 12th at the 2019 Division 1 state meet.
“I thought the campus was really beautiful and super modern,” Larson said. “It’s a small campus with small class sizes, which was exactly what I was looking for.”
Yazek eager for challenge in Chicago
Alina Yazek became the third Verona softball player to commit to a college this school year after choosing the University of Chicago.
Yazek also considered the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Macalester College, Grinnell College and Case Western Reserve University among others. She plans to major in molecular biology and/or economics.
“It’s one of the best universities in the world,” Yazek said. “I’ll get a great education and they take athletics seriously. I’ll be getting the best of both worlds.”
Yazek was named second-team all-conference as a utility player last season.
Schlepper keeping talents in-state
Andrea Schleeper narrowed her college choices to a pair of schools located along the Mississippi River, and ultimately chose to continue her golf career at UW-La Crosse over Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois.
“I liked how La Crosse wasn’t super huge, but wasn’t super small either,” Schleeper said. “The size was the final deciding factor.”
Schleeper verbally committed to the Eagles before the Division 1 postseason began. She earned first-team all-conference honors after a fifth-place finish at the Big Eight Tournament, then tied for second at the Madison Memorial Regional.
Schleeper was the only Wildcat to qualify for the DeForest Sectional and finished two shots out of a playoff for the final individual state tournament berth.