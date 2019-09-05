The Verona girls cross country team had four runners finish in the top 14 to win the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 1, in Watertown.
Verona senior Abby Wampfler finished fifth with a time of 21 minutes, 10.6 seconds. Freshman Sotera Boado took seventh (21:43.7), and senior Jamie Hogan placed ninth (21:46.6).
Sophomore Emma Petta took 14th (22:17.6), and sophomore Payette Neess rounded out the top five with a 17th-place finish (22:26.3).
Fort Atkinson senior Jenna Lovejoy won the individual title with a time of 20:10.9.
--Adam Feiner
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Verona had three of the top four runners and finished second at the Glenn Herold Invitational.
Wildcats senior Luka DiMaggio finished second in the 5,000-meter race with a time of 16 minutes, 56.2 seconds.
Senior Nathan Neitzel took third (17:10.1), and sophomore Aidan Manning was third (17:13.5).
Freshman Blake Oleson placed 14th (18:12.7) to round out the top four for the Wildcats.
Madison West edged Verona 29-42 for the team title.
Madison West senior Julian Gary won the individual title by 2.1 seconds over DiMaggio.
--Adam Feiner
BOYS SOCCER
Jonathan Gamez had a goal and an assist to lead the Wildcats to a 4-0 nonconference win over Notre Dame de La Baie Academy on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Reddan Soccer Park.
Verona improved to 2-0 with the win.
Gamez scored first in the 21st minute on an assist by Sam Abreu.
Seventeen minutes later, Gannon Simonett scored off an assist from Gamez. Jorge Lagunes scored off an assist by Stanley Maradiga in the 61st minute.
Bennet Luttinen added a goal 1 minute later for the Wildcats.
Verona outshot Notre Dame 10-2 and had an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks.
--Mark Nesbitt
VOLLEYBALL
The Wildcats won Pool C of the Burlington Invitational with wins over Racine Case (25-16, 25-17) and Jefferson (25-20, 25-21) on Wednesday, Aug. 28, but lost both of their matches in the gold bracket.
Burlington nipped Verona 25-23, 25-23 in the gold semifinals.
Hamilton beat Verona 25-13, 25-12 in the third-place game.
Burlington beat Mukwonago 25-9, 25-23 in the gold championship game.
Verona’s Claudia Bobb recorded eight kills, nine digs and three aces against Case. She also had five aces against Jefferson and nine digs against Hamilton.
Jordan Armstrong dished out 54 total assists and had three blocks against Burlington. Megan Touchett added seven kills against Jefferson and five against Burlington.
Amelia Hust chipped in eight digs against Jefferson and 12 digs against Burlington.
Maddy Kelley recorded three kills and two blocks against Hamilton.
Delaney McIntosh served up three aces against Burlington, and Rachel Witthuhn had three blocks against Jefferson.
--Adam Feiner
GIRLS GOLF
The Wildcats finished second in a Big Eight Conference triangular on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Odana Hills Golf Course in Madison.
The Wildcats shot 417, better than Janesville Parker (430) and behind Madison Memorial (373).
Verona senior Andrea Schleeper shot 11-over-par 83.
Caitlyn Ott carded 97, Page Comstock finished with 106, and Alice Overland shot 131.
--Mark Nesbitt