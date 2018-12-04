From Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Name: Walker Haessig
Grade: Sophomore
Sport: Boys hockey
Position: Forward
Highlight: Walker Haessig scored the game-tying goal with 26.8 seconds remaining regulation against fourth-ranked Notre Dame. Third-ranked Verona saw the game end in a 3-3 draw.
Honorable mentions: Ryan Van Handel (boys basketball) scored a game-high 17 points Saturday in the Wildcats’ 57-51 loss to Middleton. Rayna Briggs (girls basketball) scored a team-high 15 points Friday and made a three-point play in the final 10 seconds to lead Verona to a 47-44 win over Janesville Craig. Ava Downing (girls hockey) scored the Metro Lynx lone goal in a 4-1 loss at Arrowhead on Friday. Ben Grandau (wrestling) went 2-3 to finish seventh place Saturday at the McGarvie Scramble Saturday in Watertown. Shane Rozeboom (boys swimming) had a hand in winning three events Satudray to help Verona Area/Mount Horeb finish second at the Nicolet Invitational. Kaden Grant (boys hockey) had 39 saves in helping the third-ranked Wildcats tie fourth-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame.