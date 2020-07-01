The Home Talent Baseball League announced Friday, June 26, that the 2020 season has been officially canceled.
The decision came six days after the two-time defending champion Verona Cavaliers announced that the squad would be inactive for this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four other teams previously announced they would not play in 2020.
Phase 2 of Forward Dane took effect in the county on June 15. To move to Phase 3, Public Health Madison and Dane County needs two full weeks of coronavirus data from June 15-28 in addition to several days to compile data from that time period. A decision will then be made to move on to Phase 3 or stay in Phase 2.
No baseball fields in Dane County are available for use, per local health guidelines. The league has 20 teams based in the county.
Verona does not have approval to use Stampfl Field until Phase 3 of the Forward Dane plan. Since the country is still in Phase 2 and the field is owned by the City of Verona, the Cavaliers would have had to find a new home ballpark or play all of its games on the road until Phase 3 began.
The HTL Executive Board had suspended Thursday Night League games earlier this year, but was hoping to play a shortened 10-game Sunday League schedule in all four sections that would have begun July 4 weekend.
The playoffs would have featured four or six teams from each section instead of the usual eight teams. The league had planned to hold a “final four” single-game elimination championship series Sept. 13 and 20. The traditional championship series is a round-robin format.
Some teams have played exhibition games this summer, and those could continue despite there not being an official HTL season.
“While we are not continuing with a Home Talent League season as we know it, we are not putting a stop to baseball,” HTL commissioner Pat Reilly wrote in an official statement obtained by the Press. “Teams may continue playing the schedules in hand or adjust them to fit their needs. We are obtaining a list of umpires who will continue to work games, and teams can make their own arrangements with them.
“Games can go as late into the summer as teams choosing to play exhibition games want them to. In short, we are not shutting down baseball, just HTL sponsorship for 2020.”