Verona kept its chances of repeating as Home Talent Sunday League champions alive Sunday, Sept. 1, with a 14-4 victory over Evansville at Stampfl Field.
The Cavaliers (19-2) must beat Sun Prairie at home, and Evansville must beat visiting Sauk Prairie on Sunday in order to set up a winner-take-all game on Sept. 15.
Sauk Prairie defeated Sun Prairie 6-1 on Sept. 1 to move to 2-0 in the HTL round-robin championship series. The Twins can win the league with a win over Evansville on Sunday. The loser between Verona and Sun Prairie will be eliminated from title contention.
“We feel confident in our game,” Verona player-manager David Lund said. “All we can worry about is us. The other game will take care of itself.”
Verona recorded 19 hits in the win over Evansville. Twelve batters came to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, which resulted in eight runs for the Cavaliers.
“We have the potential to do that in any inning,” Lund said. “Obviously we were pretty frustrated with the way the Sauk game ended, so we came out swinging and found some holes. Everyone swung it well 1 through 9.”
Verona tacked on an insurance run in the fourth inning, scored two more in the fifth, and added three in the eighth for good measure. Evansville scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
The Cavaliers’ Mike Jordahl went 4-for-4, while John Moynihan was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Lund went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Justin Scanlon was 3-for-5.
Kyle Nelson started and threw three innings for the Cavs. Jason Erxleben followed with two innings of relief, Scanlon tossed three innings, and Moynihan finished the game in the ninth.