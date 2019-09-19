Luke Yapp crushed a game-winning solo home run to give Verona its seventh Home Talent League championship and second title in as many years on Sunday, Sept. 15.
Yapp’s blast came off Sauk Prairie pitcher Connor Leister in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the Cavaliers to a 3-2 win over the Twins in the HTL championship series tiebreaker.
“When I hit it, the ball started spinning,” Yapp said. “It stayed on a plane and I saw the right fielder take off, and I knew that it was going over his head for sure. As soon as I saw him turn, I knew it was gone.”
The Cavaliers (21-2) had to work overtime to repeat as league champions.
Verona lost to Sauk Prairie 8-6 in the first round of the championship series on Sam Koenig’s walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning. Yapp, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs on Sunday, was excited to reverse his team’s fortune after both teams finished 2-1 in the round-robin championship series.
Evansville’s 2-0 upset win over Sauk Prairie on Sept. 8 set up the championship tiebreaker.
“The fact that Evansville came out and beat them, we were completely shocked,” Yapp said. “Evansville is a good ball team, but they (Sauk Prairie) have been on a roll.”
Verona player-manager David Lund said this year’s championship was similar to 2015, when the Cavaliers lost their first-round championship series round-robin game and came back to win the title.
“It hurt the way we lost last time,” said Lund, who went 2-for-4 on Sunday. “We just wanted another chance at them. To get that and come out on top to repeat is special.”
Verona started poorly in the field Sunday. The Cavaliers committed two first-inning errors that led to two unearned runs for the Twins.
“It might have been a little jitters, and some of them were bad bounces,” Lund said. “If they make a bad play, we have confidence in them (infield) that they will make the play the next time. We didn’t hang our hat. It’s a long game; we didn’t even bat yet and we are a strong offensive team.”
Verona quickly rallied. Derek Burgenske led off with a walk in the bottom of the first, and Lund doubled to center. Justin Scanlon then ripped an RBI single to left. Yapp reached on a fielder’s choice, and Scanlon scored to tie the game at 2.
Verona starting pitcher Kyle Nelson went 8 2/3 innings and gave up three hits. Nelson exited the game with 128 pitches and two runners on, but Scanlon came on in relief and got Ben Lenerz to ground out to second baseman Klayton Brandt for the final out.
“This team defensively and hitting, I trust them with everything,” Nelson said. “They are the best team I have played on for a while. I couldn’t do it without them.”
Nelson struck out four and hit four batters.
“I’m always trying to pitch inside because my ball runs, so I’m trying to get ground balls and have them swing at pitches that are in,” Nelson said. “I just need to find the zone.”