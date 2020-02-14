Verona/Edgewood gymnastics closed out its regular-season Big Eight Conference slate with a 136.875-129.805 win over Madison West on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Madison Memorial High School.
The Wildcat/Crusaders (5-2 Big Eight) swept the top five spots on the floor and the top four spots on the uneven bars.
Senior Hailey Dohnal finished first on the floor (9.3), vault (9.0) and all-around competition (34.80). Freshman Ella Crowley took second on the floor (9.0), vault (8.7) and all-around (34.175).
Sophomore Alyssa Fischer placed second on the uneven bars (8.4) and third on the balance beam (8.75).
Freshman Katie Ryan (8.750), freshman Lily Merrick (8.70) and sophomore Noelya Jaime Janaite (8.625) rounded out the top five on the floor.
Next up for Verona/Edgewood is the Big Eight Conference Meet on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Madison Memorial.