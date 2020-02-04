Verona/Edgewood finished sixth in the Green Division of the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Madison Memorial High School.
The Wildcat/Crusaders were coming off a 133.750-122.825 win over Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Glacier Edge Elementary School. With the win, they improved to 3-2 in Big Eight Conference duals.
Spartan Invitational
Senior Hailey Dohnal finished third on the vault with a season-best score of 9.250 to pace the Wildcat/Crusaders.
“I am happy with where we finished overall, but there were definitely areas of opportunity for us,” Verona/Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said. “Our biggest focus going forward will be on beam. Our goal is to hit a 135 team score, and in order to do that, we are going to need to stay on the beam.”
Dohnal also placed seventh on the floor (8.875), eighth in the all-around competition (34.925) and tied for eighth on the balance beam (8.80).
“Hailey has been getting more confident with her vaults and we are seeing that come through in competition,” Hauser said. “The key to flipping vaults is height, and on Saturday, Hailey had huge height, which allowed her to finish the vault with a more upright body position than some of her past vaults.”
Lily Merrick finished seventh (8.85) and freshman Ella Crowley took 10th (8.65) in the vault.
On the uneven bars, sophomore Alyssa Fischer tied Wilmot Union/Union Grove/Williams Bay’s Malia Bronson for 10th (8.475).
Verona/Edgewood racked up 134.175 points to take sixth out of eight teams. Wilmot Union/Union Grove/Williams Bay, led by all-around winner, Jadyn Pye (36.775) and runner-up Annie Murphy (36.15) captured the team title with 140.25 points.
Verona/Edgewood 133.750, Janesville Craig 122.825
The Wildcat/Crusaders rolled to past the Cougars in the final gymnastics meet at Glacier Edge Elementary School.
Verona/Edgewood will have their own gymnastics room in the new Verona Area High School starting next school year.
“We came into the dual just looking to have fun and finish on a high note for our last home meet of the season and last meet ever at the Glacier Edge gym,” Hauser said. “Verona/Edgewood has spent the last 20 years at Glacier Edge and it was important for us to have a positive end to that era.”
Dohnal won the floor (9.2) and all-around competition (35), and tied Craig’s Olivia Rebout for first in the vault (9.0). Crowley won the balance beam (9.25) and took third in the all-around (33.075).
“She (Crowley) added a new bonus series that includes two very difficult skills that are also very rare to see in competition, so it was kind of a highlight just to have her completing them,” Hauser said. “Sticking it and scoring a 9.25 was of course an added bonus.”
Katie Ryan placed second on the floor (9.025), and Fischer took second on the uneven bars (8.575).