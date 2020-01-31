In the final gymnastics meet at Glacier Edge Elementary School, Verona/Edgewood rolled to a 133.750-122.825 win over Big Eight Conference foe Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 30.
The Wildcat/Crusaders will have their own gymnastics room in the new Verona Area High School starting next school year.
Verona/Edgewood senior Hailey Dohnal won the floor (9.2) and all-around competition (35), and tied Craig’s Olivia Rebout for first in the vault (9.0). Wildcat/Crusaders freshman Ella Crowley won the balance beam (9.25) and took third in the all-around (33.075).
Katie Ryan placed second on the floor (9.025), and Alyssa Fischer took second on the uneven bars (8.575).
The Wildcat/Crusaders will compete in the Madison Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Feb, 1.