The Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team had three of the top six all-around gymnasts and finished third at the Cardinal Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Middleton High School.
The Wildcat/Crusaders improved to 4-2 in Big Eight Conference duals after edging Sun Prairie 130.475-128 on the road Thursday, Feb. 6, at Prairie Phoenix Academy.
Cardinal Invitational
Senior Hailey Dohnal finished fourth in the all-around competition with a score of 33.80 to pace the Wildcat/Crusaders.
Freshman Ella Crowley took fifth (33.10) and sophomore Alyssa Fischer placed sixth (32.40) out of 40 gymnasts.
Verona/Edgewood finished third as a team with 133.075 points. Host Middleton (136.675) edged the Waukesha co-op (135.65) for the team title.
Dohnal finished second in the vault (8.70), just behind Middleton’s Taylor Engelkes (8.75). Dohnal added a fourth-place finish on the floor (8.85) and a seventh-place finish on the balance beam (8.525).
Fischer took second on the uneven bars (8.550), just behind Middleton’s Megg Weiler (8.725). Crowley finished fourth on
the vault (8.6) and eighth on the balance beam (8.5).
Freshman Katie Ryan finished eighth on the floor (8.7) and ninth on the vault (8.25). Sophomore Lily Merrick tied Weiler for 10th on the floor (8.6) and added an 11th-place finish on the uneven bars (7.975).
Verona/Edgewood 130.475, Sun Prairie 128
Ryan was the only member of the co-op to win an event, but depth carried the Wildcat/Crusaders past the Cardinals
Ryan won the vault (8.6) and took second on the floor (8.6) and third on the balance beam (8.3).
“I usually have my legs apart and I was really tight with my legs together,” Ryan said of her vault. “It’s one of my higher scores.”
Crowley had the team’s top score on the balance beam, taking second (8.475). She also finished second in the all-around competition (32.270).
Crowley said it was a strong performance considering the team was missing two gymnasts.
“We definitely had a lot more confidence at this meet than some others,” she said. “We just wanted to do better than we did at our other meets and improve as best as we can. We just wanted to be confident and do our routines like we do in practice.”
Fischer led the team with a score of 8.275 on the uneven bars.