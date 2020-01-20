The Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team has had three dual meets and one invitational, and yet the Wildcat/Crusaders have not been able to compete as a full team.
Sophomore Alyssa Fischer returned from a concussion and competed on the vault only. Fellow sophomore Noelya Jamie Janite was limited to the uneven bars and balance beam while recovering from an ankle injury.
Middleton swept the top three spots on the uneven bars and beam en route to a 134.525-131.150 home win over Verona/Edgewood on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Verona/Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said her team had a number of injuries during warmups and ended up competing with only seven girls in a few events.
“Overall, it was a rough meet for us having to roll with changing lineups on the fly, and it’s finals week for the girls to top it off,” Hauser said.
Verona senior Hailey Dohnal won the vault with a score of 8.75. She finished second in the all-around competition (34) and the floor (8.850), and took fourth on the balance beam (8.7).
Katie Ryan placed third on the floor (8.80), and Ella Crowley took fourth on the bars (8.150).
Fischer finished seventh in the vault (8.175) in her first competition since falling off the bars in practice last week. Jamie Janite took eighth on the beam (7.350).
“Noelya had to cut back to bars and beam, but we are hoping to get her back on floor next week,” Hauser said.