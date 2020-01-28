The Verona/Madison Edgewood gymnastics team won three of the four events en route to a 129.125-104.475 win over Madison East on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Glacier Edge Elementary School in Verona
Freshman Ella Crowley and senior Hailey Dohnal tied for first in the all-around competition with a score of 36.625. Crowley won the balance beam (8.525), and Dohnal finished first on the floor (8.80).
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top five spots in the vault and on the floor. Lily Merrick took won the vault (8.25), while Katie Ryan placed second in the vault (8.20) and on the floor (8.60).
Sophomore Alyssa Fischer competed in her first full dual meet since suffering a concussion and finished second on the uneven bars (7.850).