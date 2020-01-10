The twist freshman Ella Crowley added to her vault over winter break paid off in the first meet of the new year.
Crowley won the vault (8.25) and the uneven bars (8.225) to lead Verona/Edgewood to a 131.40-112.45 home win over Big Eight Conference foe Janesville Parker on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Glacier Edge Elementary School in Verona.
“I wasn’t really expecting it,” Crowley said. “I switched some of my bar and vault routines.”
In the first two meets, Crowley did a front handspring dismount on the vault. She decided to switch to twisting against Parker.
Crowley said she made the change because the twisting finish has a higher level of difficulty. She eliminated the two giants to a flyaway dismount she had done in the past, but she opted for a clear hip this time.
The giant requires the gymnast to complete a hand stand, swing around the bars and then repeat it before a dismount. In comparison, the clear hip requires the gymnast to pull themselves onto the bar, swing their body under it, and then bring their body back up and over the bar for a complete rotation.
Hauser credited Crowley for being open to change her bars routine.
“It’s not her ideal routine but we needed her to compete,” Hauser said. “She threw together that routine for us and it scored really well. We needed to replace Alyssa (Schmidt)’s score which is usually in the 8 to 8.2 range, and Ellie came through for us.”
The Wildcat/Crusaders swept the top three spots on the vault, uneven bars, floor and balance beam.
“It was really hit or miss,” Verona/Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said. “We had some new skills on vault and beam. Adding some of the things we worked on over holiday break was kind of our goal. We were a little more focused on what we were doing and hoped we came out on top.”
Senior Hailey Dohnal won the floor (9.1) and the all-around competition (33.60), eding Crowley (33.475).
Katie Ryan for the first time stuck an aerial and a three-quarter turning jump to win the balance beam (8.775). Dohnal took second on the beam (8.725).
Sophomore Noelya Jaime Janaite competed in her first meet after returning from a sprained ankle, finishing routines on the balance beam (7.825) and uneven bars (6.725). She stopped her floor routine after tweaking her ankle.
“I landed really weird on the floor when I did my first pass,” Jaime Janiate said. “I tried. I just need to get my strength back.”
She made three runs on the vault, but didn’t make an attempt due to the injury. She was more concerned about getting her steps down on her approach before the springboard.
“I don’t have enough room for running and I have some really long strides when I run,” Jaime Janaite said. “When I run on vault here, it’s really hard for me to get my momentum and I end up hitting the springboard up close.”
Hauser said Jamie Janaite has not been able to practice her vault much due to the injury.
“She runs so fast she can sometimes overpower and miss the springboard,” Hauser said. “She just needs more practice with her powerful run.”
Fischer did not compete after suffering a concussion from a fall on the uneven bars in practice earlier in the week.