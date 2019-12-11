The Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team has a young and talented core that could be one of the most improved teams in the state by the end of the season.
Seven of the Wildcat/Crusaders are new to high school gymnastics. While there will be a learning curve, the team has the goal of reaching the state tournament.
“There’s a lot of potential for great things on this team, but it might take a full season to get these gymnasts adjusted to the demands and requirements of the high school program,” Verona/Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said.
The Wildcat/Crusaders have three returning starters, led by senior Hailey Dohnal, who was a state qualifier on the vault last year. The other state qualifier last year, Maggie Veak, opted to compete in club gymnastics only this season.
“She (Dohnal) is also one of our strongest and most consistent beam competitors, which makes her an essential member of the beam lineup,” Hauser said.
Sophomores Noelya Jaime Janaite and Alyssa Fischer return as varsity starters. Jaime Janaite is recovering from an ankle injury and she may miss the first couple of meets.
“Noelya is a solid all-around gymnast, making the varsity lineup on all four events,” Hauser said. “She’s returning this season with some solid upgrades on beam and floor, which should put her into contention for state.”
Hauser said Fischer was the anchor on the uneven bars last year and is expected to lead the team in the event again this season.
Three newcomers who could make an immediate impact this year are freshmen Ella Crowley and Katie Ryan and sophomore Lily Merrick.
Crowley has competed as a Level 7 gymnast at Gymfinity in Madison. Hauser said she will be a big contributor on the bars and balance beam.
Ryan is a former Diamond gymnast for Gymfinity’s Xcel team.
“Her greatest potential is on beam and floor, but making the transition from Xcel to high school requirements is a little tougher than for athletes coming from the JO program,” Hauser said. “We may not see her really hit her stride until sophomore year.”
Merrick previously competed for Madtown Twisters. Hauser said she could be a contributor on bars in her first year of high school gymnastics.
Hauser said Middleton is the favorite to win the conference title. She pegged her squad and Sun Prairie as the teams fighting for a top-two finish.