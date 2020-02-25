Dohnal paces V/E at conference meet
Verona/Edgewood finished third out of eight teams with 133.925 points at the Big Eight Conference Meet on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Madison Memorial High School.
Senior Hailey Dohnal paced the Wildcat/Crusaders with a third-place finish on the floor (9.225). She also took fifth in the all-around competition (34.625), sixth on the vault (8.9) and eighth on the balance beam (8.55).
Freshman Katie Ryan tied Madison Memorial’s Maggie Lee for seventh on the vault (8.85) and classmate Lily Merrick tied for 10th (8.7).
Sophomore Alyssa Fischer (8.55) and freshman Ella Crowley (8.5) placed eighth and ninth, respectively, on the uneven bars.
Crowley took 10th (32.550) and sophomore Noelya Jaime Janaite placed 13th (31.50) in the all-around competition.
Madison Memorial won the team title with 140.025 points.