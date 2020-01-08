Senior Hailey Dohnal had two top-four finishes to propel the Verona/Edgewood gymnastics team to a fourth-place finish in the White Division at the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4.
“We were honestly hoping to finish a little higher, but we had some mistakes on bars and floor that cost us,” Verona/Edgewood coach Rachael Hauser said. “We took a risk with adding some new skills that maybe weren’t ready yet and the result was hit or miss, but I’m proud of the girls for getting out there and trying their best.”
Dohnal finished third on the vault (8.9) and fourth on the floor (8.925). She took eighth in the all-around competition (32.675).
After falling on her first vault, Dohnal went big on her second one. Hauser said Dohnal got more height, which lead to a better landing position.
“We just need to work on cleaning up the entry a little more to get her into the 9s,” Hauser said.
The Wildcat/Crusaders finished with 128.80 points, less than a point behind third-place Sun Prairie (129.775) and less than three points behind runner-up Middleton (131.10) in the seven-team White Division. Whitefish Bay captured the division title (138.375).
Freshman Ella Crowley placed seventh on the balance beam (8.625). The Wildcat/Crusaders had three of the top 11 gymnasts on the floor. In addition to Dohnal, Katie Ryan took eighth (8.475) and sophomore Lily Merrick placed 11th (8.25) out of 34 gymnasts in the event.
The team also had three of the top 11 in the uneven bars. Sophomore Alyssa Fischer finished seventh (8.00), freshman Kayla Wagner took 10th (7.70) and Merrick was 11th (7.55).
“I don’t think anyone will say bars is their strong event, and I feel like we still have a long way to go on improving our bars sets as well,” Hauser said. “But it is encouraging to see that we can hang with our other conference teams in that event.”