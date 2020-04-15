Golf courses in Verona are planning to implement safety restrictions when the game is deemed safe for players to return to the links.
University Ridge Golf Course and Hawks Landing Golf Club have been shut down since Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, which took effect March 25 and closed all nonessential businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While local course owners and golf professionals agree that Evers’ order may have been needed to slow the spread of the respiratory disease, they contend the game could go on with safety restrictions.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker originally announced golf courses in the state would be open, but changed his ruling to close courses. There are 13 states that have shut down golf courses, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan.
The Wisconsin PGA, Wisconsin Golf Association and other organizations have spoken with state representatives about allowing golf courses to open. A petition on change.org requesting courses to be open had more than 66,000 signatures as of Tuesday, April 14.
“Golfers are a resilient bunch who can abide by aspects (restrictions) of the game, stay away from each other and still enjoy the game,” said Rich Bartley, the operations manager, membership coordinator and PGA professional at Hawks Landing.
The golf course, pool and tennis courts are currently closed at Hawks Landing, while Dahmen’s restaurant is open for carry-out.
Bartley is working on a safety policy the course will implement and said Hawks Landing will follow state, federal and PGA America safeguards when they get the green light to re-open. The restrictions include instituting remote check-in and pre-pay call-in for members and nonmembers, removing pins and flags, using a raised hole and limiting carts to one golfer.
Golf courses across the state are still required to maintain the courses. Mowing the fairways and greens, continued fertilization and chemical application plans are essential.
Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus, the home course of the Verona boys and girls golf teams, was open two days for walkers before Evers’ order went into effect.
Jeff Ellingson, the general manager and PGA pro at Edelweiss, said the nonprofit club applied for a federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the small business association.
“I feel like every golf course will have to apply for some loan to pay for equipment and maintenance,” he said.
Ellingson said money from the low-interest loan has to be paid back in full, but it can be used to help offset the cost of payroll and operations.
Edelweiss will also have safety measures put in place when it reopens, including paying online or by phone, staggering tee times, providing hand sanitizer on the course and only selling pre-packaged food, beer, liquor and soda to go.
The course is eliminating ball washers, bunker rakes and benches, spacing golf carts at least six feet apart and prohibiting coolers.
More than 60 of Edelweiss’ members have private carts, and Ellingson maintained he wants them to use their vehicles whenever possible.
“It’s definitely one of the safest things you can do,” Ellinsgon said of golf. “You could book a tee time and get out on the course and not touch anything else someone else has touched.”