Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.