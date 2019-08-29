The Verona girls tennis team lost 5-2 in a Big Eight Conference road dual at Middleton on Thursday, Aug. 22, then lost four duals in the Madison/Milwaukee Challenge on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24.
Middleton 5, Verona 2
Meredith Conley rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 win in No. 1 singles, while Meghan Samz battled to a 6-7 (2), 7-6 (8), 6-2 win in No. 3 singles for the Wildcats.
Madison/Milwaukee Challenge
The Wildcats lost 6-1 against Whitefish Bay and 5-2 against Oak Creek on the first day of the competition.
Conley knocked off Whitefish Bay’s Mia Hessel 6-4, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. Hannah Bertrand beat Oak Creek’s Rianna Randolph 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 in No. 4 singles. The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Gillian Cartwright and Yasmeen Khalid won 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 versus Oak Creek.
Verona lost 6-1 against Arrowhead and 5-2 against Nicolet to close the tournament.
Marey Saley beat Arrowhead’s Courtney Froemming 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Samz defeated Nicolet’s Ela Sabnis 7-6 (2), 6-2 in No. 2 singles. The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Breitbach and Katie Keyes won 7-6 (1), 6-1 versus Nicolet.