The Verona girls tennis team finished third at the Green Bay Southwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Wildcats defeated the host school 6-1 in the first round, were swept by Sheboygan North in the second round, and edged Rhinelander 4-3 for third.
No. 1 singles player Meredith Conley and No. 4 singles player Julia Huseth both won their respective matches 6-0, 6-0 against Southwest. No. 3 singles player Meghan Samz and the No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes won 6-2, 6-0. Mary Saley won her No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-2 against Southwest, and the No. 3 doubles team of Gillian Cartwright and Yasmeen Khalid won 6-3, 6-1.
Conley and No. 3 singles player Sam Breitbach won their respective matches 6-0, 6-1 against Rhinelander. Keyes and Sydney Breitbach won 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles, while Saley and Samz won 6-3, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles.
Verona 5, Sun Prairie 2The Wildcats won the top five matches in the lineup en route to a Big Eight Conference road win over the Cardinals on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Conley earned a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win at No. 1 singles for Verona. Saley (6-2, 6-0) and Samz (6-3, 6-0) closed well in No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Elsa Queoff won 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Keyes and Sydney Breitbach battled for a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory.