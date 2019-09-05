The Verona girls tennis team snapped a six-dual losing streak Tuesday, Sept. 3 with a 6-1 home win against Janesville Craig.
Five of the Wildcats’ six losses during the stretch came against teams ranked in the top-10 of the first Division 1 coaches’ poll. No. 3 Madison West went on the road and beat Verona 5-2 on Thursday, Aug. 29.
“We were close in all those matches. Nobody shut us out,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “We’re getting better, and that’s what we want. We’re not a finished product, and we might not be finished by October. The kids’ spirits have been great.”
Verona 6, Craig 1
The Wildcats swept all four singles matches.
Meredith Conley cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in No. 1 singles. Mary Saley won 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 singles, and Meghan Samz won 6-1, 6-0 in No. 3 singles. Elsa Queoff closed well in a 4-6, 6-0, 6-0 victory in No. 4 singles.
Verona’s No. 2 doubles team of Sam Breitbach and Morgan Krueser won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2. Gillian Cartwright and Yasmeen Khalid won 6-3, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles.
Madison West 5, Verona 2
Queoff earned a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory in No. 4 singles. The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Saley and Samz won 7-6 (3), 6-2.