The Verona girls tennis team wrapped up a busy week of competition Saturday, Sept. 28, with a pair of dual wins at the Madison West Invitational.
The Wildcats split their first two duals of the invite the day before.
Verona swept Madison East on Thursday, Sept. 26, and defeated Stoughton on Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Badger/Big Eight Challenge finale for both teams.
Madison West Invitational
The Wildcats beat Brookfield Central and Brookfield East 4-3 on Saturday, and bounced back from a 6-1 loss to Neenah on Friday with a 7-0 sweep of Notre Dame De La Baie Academy.
No. 1 singles player Meredith Conley battled for a 1-6, 6-1, 11-9 victory for Verona’s lone win against Neenah. She cruised to wins against Brookfield Central (6-1, 6-1) and Brookfield East (6-4, 6-0).
Elsa Queoff won her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-1 against Notre Dame. She won her No. 4 singles match 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 against Brookfield Central, and won by forfeit in No. 4 singles against Brookfield East.
Mary Saley stepped up to No. 1 singles against Notre Dame and emerged with a 6-2, 3-6, 12-10 victory. Meghan Samz won her No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-1 against Notre Dame.
Saley and Samz also picked up wins at No. 2 doubles against Brookfield Central (6-1, 6-1) and Brookfield East (6-3, 6-4).
Verona’s No. 1 doubles team of Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes won three-set matches against Notre Dame (4-6, 6-4, 10-7) and Brookfield Central (4-6, 6-3, 10-3).
The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Hannah Bertrand and Zoe Qureshi defeated the duos from Notre Dame (4-6, 6-0, 10-3) and Brookfield East (6-4, 7-5).
Sam Breitbach and Morgan Kreuser won their No. 2 doubles match 6-3, 6-0 against Notre Dame, while Andrea Chavez-lazaro won her No. 4 singles match 7-5, 6-4 against Notre Dame.
Verona 7, Madison East 0
The Wildcats earned a Big Eight Conference road win over the Purgolders.
Keyes and Sydney Breitbach won their No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Kreuser and Sam Breitbach cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 victory in No. 2 doubles. Bertrand and Qureshi won 6-1, 6-1 in No. 3 doubles.
Conley breezed to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in No. 1 singles, and Saley won 6-3, 6-1 in No. 2 singles. Samz earned a 6-3, 7-5 win in No. 3 singles, and Queoff won her No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-1.
Verona 6, Stoughton 1
Saley (No. 2 singles) and the Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Kreuser and Sam Breitbach won their respective matches 6-1, 6-3.
Conley won 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. Samz won 6-1, 6-2 in No. 3 singles, and Bertrand won her No. 4 singles match 6-2, 6-1. The No. 1 doubles team of Keyes and Sydney Breitbach won 6-4, 7-5.