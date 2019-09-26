The Verona girls tennis team celebrated Senior Night with a 7-0 home win over Big Eight Conference foe Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The Wildcats wrapped up Badger/Big Eight Challenge with a dual against Stoughton a day later. Verona split its first four duals in the Challenge.
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 0
The Wildcats breezed past the Purple Knights in a dual that was rescheduled from Thursday, Sept. 19, due to inclement weather.
Verona’s Mary Saley (No. 2 singles), Meghan Samz (No. 3 singles), Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes (No. 1 doubles) and Kieran Mcgilvray and Lilli Taake (No. 3 doubles) won their respective matches 6-0, 6-0.
Meredith Conley won 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles, while Lux Alvarez won 6-0, 6-1 in No. 4 singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Gillian Cartwright and Yasmeen Khalid won 6-3, 6-1.
Badger/Big Eight Challenge
Verona edged DeForest 4-3 on Saturday, Sept. 21, and edged Sauk Prairie 4-3 on Friday, Sept. 20.
Madison Memorial beat the Wildcats 4-3 and Waunakee won 5-2 against the Wildcats on Friday.
Samz won two singles matches and a pair of No. 2 doubles matches alongside Saley.
Samz battled for a 6-3, 6-7 (8), 11-9 victory against Waunakee in No. 1 singles, and cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win against DeForest in No. 3 singles. Samz and Saley breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Sauk Prairie, and earned a 7-5, 6-4 win against Memorial.
Conley won all three of her No. 1 singles matches. She won easily against DeForest (6-1, 6-2) and Sauk Prairie (6-0, 6-1), and battled for a 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 victory against Memorial.
Saley won her No. 2 singles match against DeForest 6-2, 6-1.
Hannah Bertrand won her No. 3 singles match against Waunakee 6-4, 5-7, 10-6. Bertrand then won her No. 4 singles match against DeForest 6-3, 6-1.
Elsa Queoff cruised to No. 4 singles victories against Sauk Prairie (6-0, 6-0) and Memorial (6-0, 6-1).
Breitbach and Keyes won their No. 1 doubles match against Sauk Prairie 6-0, 6-4.