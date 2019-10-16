Verona senior Meredith Conley finished second place in No. 1 singles at the Division 1 Wauankee Sectional on Thursday, Oct. 10, punching her ticket to the state tournament for the fourth straight year.
Conley (24-3) breezed by Holmen sophomore Natalie Stitt 6-0, 6-0 in a quarterfinal match to qualify for state.
“I don’t think there was a lot of pressure before (the sectional) because I have made it (to state) before,” she said. “I have worked really hard my whole life to play at state. It’s really cool to say I have accomplished that, because not many people have accomplished that.”
Verona’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes (18-14) lost a quarterfinal match at the sectional, but reached state as a special qualifier.
Conley lost to Madison West junior Maddi Bremel in the sectional championship match 6-4, 4-6, 10-4, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. The win by Bremel helped the fourth-ranked Regents win the sectional title over 10th-ranked Middleton 34-33. Verona finished sixth (20) as a team in the sectional.
Conley cruised past beat Onalaska senior Alli Lux 6-1, 6-1 before falling to Bremel for the third time this season.
“It never gets old,” Verona coach Mark Happel said of Conley. “She was zoned in on what she needed to do.”
Breitbach and Keyes lost 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to Onalaska twins Faith and Chloe Leithold.
“The match didn’t go so hot for us,” Breitbach said. “They played at a different speed (slower) and we didn’t take advantage of that. There were a lot of points on our hands at the net and we didn’t pull it out.”
In No. 2 doubles, the Wildcats’ senior duo of Mary Saley and Meghan Samz knocked off La Crosse Central’s Ruby Blake and Maddie Masewicz 6-3, 6-2. Saley and Samz lost to Middleton sophomore Rose Ryan and junior Cece Hujaren 6-4, 6-3 to come up just short of state.
“They were kind of up and down,” Happel said of Saley and Samz. “Usually those two are really consistent. They had some good points at times, but just got outplayed by Middleton a little bit.”