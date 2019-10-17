During crucial moments in her second-round No. 1 singles match at the Division 1 state tournament, Verona senior Meredith Conley relied on her powerful backhand.
Conley also picked opportune times to attack the net and put away winners in a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Beaver Dam senior Morgan Nelson on Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The 11th-seeded Conley (26-3) advances to play sixth-seeded Autumn Bruno (24-1) of Whitnall in a Round of 16 match Friday morning. It’s the furthest Conley, a four-time state qualifier, has advanced at state.
“It’s really exciting because I have never done it before,” she said. “Now everything is just a cherry on top.”
Nelson struggled with her serve in the first set, and was content to hit forehands from the baseline instead of attack the net.
“She was missing more of her backhands, which is normally one of her strong suits,” Conley said of Nelson. “I was just trying to hit to the backhand over and over again. Her backhand kind of came back in the second set, and it was a matter of who was going to miss first.”
Verona coach Mark Happel said Conley did a great job of hitting the ball with pace.
“Meredith did a great job of attacking short balls and putting volleys away,” Happel said. “She’s such a smart tennis player.”
In the second set, Conley jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the second set, but lost two straight games to fall behind.
“I just buckled down and knew I needed to keep the ball in play,” she said. “It was just a matter of executing.”
Conley rebounded to win the next two games to take a lead she would not relinquish.
Conley breezed by Whitefish Bay junior Olivia Eckes 6-3, 6-1 in the first round Thursday.
“I just wanted to keep moving my feet and let the point play out,” she said. “I didn’t want to let myself get lazy with my feet.”
Conley is one of three Big Eight players to advance to the second day of competition. She joins Madison West’s Abby Bremel (32-6) and Maddi Bremel (33-5).
“I came into this just being happy I’m back at state,” Conley said. “It’s fun to have some teammates here with me.”
Verona’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Sydney Breitbach and Kasie Keyes (18-15) were special qualifiers at state, but lost to Oconomowoc’s Sarah Kopfer and Aubrey Berther 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.
“They had a tough draw,” Happel said of Breitbach and Keyes. “They played well but played a super-talented team. They (Kopfer and Berther) really hit the ball hard and accurate and anticipated well. We were just outmatched a little bit. We had a lot of opportunities and game points. We just couldn’t finish them.”