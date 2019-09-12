The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team won all 11 events en route to a dominant 132-38 home win over Big Eight Conference foe Janesville Craig on Friday, Sept. 6.
“We’re where we should be right now,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “Our girls just like to race. It doesn’t matter who they’re going against, they just focus on themselves. They want to beat their seed times, which is our goal for every meet.”
Verona senior Josie McCartney and sophomore Kenzie Zuehl each won two individual events and helped a relay to victory.
McCartney cruised to wins in the 100-meter freestyle (1:03.02) and the 100 backstroke (1:13.68). She teamed with Regan Brazeau, Gianna Gnewuch and Maia Blas to win the 400 free relay with a time of 4:29.86.
Zuehl touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.27) and 400 free (4:48.01). She teamed with Sam Malecki, Tola Klabough and Izzy Moore to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:14.84.
Malecki tied teammate Peyton Drexler for first in the 50 free with a time of 29.4 seconds. Malecki teamed Gnewuch, Emma Neumann and Bailey Felsheim to win the 200 free relay in 1:57.91.
Blas won the 200 free in 2:18:45, while Klabough took the 200 IM in 2:38 flat. Neumann won the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:13.88.
The Wildcats host Madison West on Friday, then compete at the Brookfield East Invitational on Saturday.