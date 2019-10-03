Sara Stewart had a hand in winning four events to help Verona Area/Mount Horeb defeat Big Eight Conference foe Madison Memorial 95-75 on Friday, Sept. 27.
Stewart won the 100-yard butterfly (59.77) and the 100 backstroke (59.87), and teamed with seniors Sam Malecki and Josie McCartney and sophomore Kenzie Zuehl to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:51.37. Stewart, McCartney, freshman Peyton Drexler and sophomore Tola Klabough won the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.53).
“It was a very exciting dual meet with close races in almost every event,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said. “Our girls swam with a lot of determination, which I think was the difference in the meet.”
The Wildcats had a two-point lead after the 50 freestyle. VA/MH then swept the top three spots in the butterfly — with McCartney taking second (1:00.94) and Bailey Felsheim third (1:02.27) — to increase its lead to 12 points.
Drexler won the 200 free (1:59.41) and 500 free (5:12.30). Malecki finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.55, and teamed with Kenzie Zuehl, Kaitlyn Zuehl and Maia Blas to win the 200 free relay in 1:41.69.
“The girls stepped up and swam really well on all three relays,” Wuerger said.