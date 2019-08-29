The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team turned in a dominating performance, winning all 11 events en route to a 133-36 home win over Janesville Parker/Evansville on Friday, Aug. 24.
Verona senior Sara Stewart won the 50-meter freestyle in 27.85 seconds and the 400 freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 44.44 seconds. Sophomore Kenzie Zuehl won the 100 butterfly (1:11) and the 100 backstroke (1:10.58). The Wildcats swept the top three spots in the 100 free, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 400 free and 400 free relay.
“The team swam pretty well for an early-season meet,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said. “Our overall team depth could be one of the team’s strengths this season.”
Senior Sam Malecki finished first in the 100 free (1:04.14). Junior Gianna Gnewuch took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.12). Senior Josie McCartney won the 200 free (2:17.45), and senior Kaitlyn Zuehl took first in the 200 IM (2:35.98).
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Gnewuch, Kaitlyn Zuehl and juniors Lucia Haffner and junior Cleo Seidl finished first in 2:14.69.
Haffner teamed with Seidl, Emma Neumann and Kaitlyn Zuehl to win the 200 free relay (2:02.15).
Sophomore Allison Beggs teamed with Stewart, Neumann and Maia Blas to win the 400 free relay (4:19.32).
The Wildcats have another Big Eight Conference dual meet at Middleton on Friday.