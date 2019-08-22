The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team finished fourth in dual competition against Big Eight Conference foes last season, took fifth at the conference meet, then finished fourth at the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Five teams from the Big Eight finished in the top nine at the Division 1 state meet, yet the conference’s depth remains unchanged ahead of this season.
“Our girls know when we have duals and invitationals, they have to be at their best,” Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger said. “That competition pushes them to be better swimmers. In the long run, that’s a good thing, but in the short run, it might be a little frustrating because we know we’re a better team than our record might reflect.”
Middleton won its third straight Division 1 team title and fourth straight conference title last year. Wuerger sees the Cardinals as the Big Eight’s top team again this season, but VA/MH, Madison Memorial, Sun Prairie, Madison West could be in the mix.
The Wildcats return 16 letterwinners from last year’s squad, but lost 10 key pieces, including reigning Wisconsin Girls Division 1 Swimmer of the Year Grace Bennin.
Bennin, who now swims at the University of Minnesota, capped her VA/MH career with eight state titles, as she broke the state record in the 100-yard breaststroke and broke former teammate Beata Nelson’s school record in the 200 individual medley last November. Bennin also teamed with Sara Stewart, Josie McCartney and Kenzie Zuehl to win the 200 medley relay. The same quartet also took second in the 200 freestyle relay.
VA/MH will also have to replace two Caroline Smith, who now competes at Western Illinois University, and Gabby Gnewuch, who competes at Division II Grand Valley State.
The Wildcats lost most of their distance freestylers, but Wuerger noted freshman Peyton Drexler could step up to fill holes in the lineup.
VA/MH returns several experienced swimmers in the backstroke, butterfly and sprint freestyle events.
“The five state qualifiers from last year will be at the top of the list as far as leading the team and scoring points,” Wuerger said. “We’ll also need some of the girls who swam at sectionals but didn’t make state to step up.”
Stewart, an Illinois State commit, has qualified for state in her first three years in the VA/MH program. In addition to the gold-medal 200 medley relay, she placed sixth in the 100 backstroke, seventh as a part of the 400 free relay and 11th in the 100 butterfly at state last season.
“I’m a captain this year, so I want to set a good example for the girls younger than me,” Stewart said. “I want to show them how to be a good teammate and cheer on people.”
McCartney, another senior leader, took seventh in the 100 butterfly and was also a part of the 400 free relay. Fellow senior Kaitlyn Zuehl was a part of the second-place 200 free relay.
The junior class features athletes who compete in the backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly. The sophomore class includes two state qualifiers last season in Tola Klabough (200 free relay) and Kenzie Zuehl, who qualified for state in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, 400 free relay and 50 freestyle.
Klabough is working on other events this season to become a well-rounded swimmer, but said she wants to make state in her favorite event, the 100 freestyle. The Mount Horeb native is confident the two schools in the co-op can enjoy another successful season.
“We all mix really well,” Klabough said. “I made so many new friends in my class from Verona last year. There’s not really much of a difference between who goes to what school. We’re all a big family.”
The Wildcats open their season Friday afternoon with a Big Eight home dual against Janesville Parker.