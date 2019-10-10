Verona Area/Mount Horeb finished third out of nine teams with 310 points at the Middleton Cardinal Relays on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Wildcats breezed to a Big Eight Conference dual win at home over Madison La Follette on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Middleton Cardinal Relays
VA/MH’s 100-yard medley relay team of seniors Sara Stewart, Josie McCartney and Sam Malecki and sophomore Kenzie Zuehl won the event with a time of 53.71 seconds.
Stewart, McCartney, sophomore Tola Klabough and freshman Peyton Drexler took second in the 800 freestyle relay with a time of 8:03.56. The 200 free relay of Malecki, Klabough, Kenzie Zuehl and Maia Blas also finished second (1:41.20).
Blas, Drexler, Klabough, Malecki, McCartney, Stewart, Kaitlyn Zuehl, and Kenzie Zuehl placed third in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:22.03. McCartney, Stewart, Kaitlyn Zuehl and junior Bailey Felsheim took third in the 300 butterfly relay (2:56.26).
The 100 free relay of Blas, Klabough and the Zuehl sisters finished fourth in 49.33 seconds. Felsheim, Regan Brazeau, Gianna Gnewuch and Claire Lodico were fifth in the 300 backstroke relay (3:05.34).
Drexler, Felsheim, Gnewuch and Kaitlyn Zuehl finished fifth in the 400 individual medley relay with a time of 4:22.83. Blas, Brazeau, Felsheim and Malecki took fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:55.91).
The 300 breaststroke relay of Drexler, Gnewuch, Calina Ackerman and Mandy Beggs placed seventh (3:41.24).
The host Cardinals won the team title with 362 points, 10 more than Sun Prairie.
VA/MH 119, Madison La Follette 42
Wildcats head coach Bill Wuerger said that after a tough stretch of duals, the coaching staff wanted to give girls the opportunity to compete in different events against the Lancers.
VA/MH didn’t skip a beat, as it won nine of the 11 events to improve to 4-3 in Big Eight Conference duals.
The Wildcats’ 200-meter medley relay of Felsheim, Klabough, Lodico and Malecki won with a time of 2:14.92. Felsheim, Kenzie Zuehl, Allison Beggs and Sandra Herrera-Gomez touched the wall first in the 200 free relay (1:57.74).
Malecki also won the 100 backstroke (1:16.07), and Klabough won the 100 breaststroke (1:27.06).
Stewart won the 200 free with a time of 2:13.22. The Illinois State commit teamed with Blas, Brazeau and Gnewuch to win the 400 free relay in 4:21.58.
Kaitlyn Zuehl (100 free, 1:05.88) and McCartney (400 free, 4:51.79) took first in their respective events. Drexler won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:32.30.
The dual was moved up three days to avoid conflicts with the Homecoming parades for Verona and Mount Horeb.