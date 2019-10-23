In its final tuneup before the Big Eight Conference Meet, the Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team won 10 events en route to a dominating 126-44 road win over Madison East on Friday, Oct. 18.
The Wildcats swept the top three spots in seven events — the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 100 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, 100 backstroke and 400 free relay.
Senior Kaitlyn Zuhel won the 200 free (2:09.37), and classmate Sam Malecki finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:18.10).
Junior Bailey Felsheim took first in the 50 free (26.53), and senior Sara Stewart won the 100 butterfly (1:02.74). Freshman Peyton Drexler won the 100 free (55.92), and sophomore Tola Klabough finished first in the 500 free (5:34.95). Senior Josie McCartney took first in the 100 backstroke (1:05.26).
The Wildcats won all three relays. Felsheim and Stewart teamed with juniors Regan Brazeau and Calina Ackerman in the 200 medley relay (1:58.83). Drexler and Stewart joined junior Emma Neumann and senior Ella Chorlton in the 200 free relay (1:46.07). The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of Drexler, Stewart, senior Cleo Seidl and sophomore Maia Blas won with 3:50.27.