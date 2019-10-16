Nine seniors on the Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team competed in their final home dual Friday, Oct. 11, against Beloit Memorial.
The Wildcats won all 11 events en route to a dominant win over the Purple Knights.
VA/MH recorded nine season-best times on its way to a fifth-place finish at the Highlander Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 12, in Mequon.
VA/MH 123, Beloit Memorial 47
Ella Chorlton, Libby Larson, Sam Malecki, Josie McCartney, Grace Packham, Katherine Sanchez, Cleo Seidl, Sara Stewart, and Kaitlyn Zuehl competed in their final home meet for the Wildcats at the Verona Natatorium.
It was an emotional night,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said. “The seniors competed hard, like they’ve done throughout their high school careers. We will miss them next year.”
Stewart and Kaitlyn Zuehl were a part of three-first relays and also won an individual event. They teamed with McCartney and Seidl to win the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:11.75.
Stewart, Seidl, Malecki and Kaitlyn Zuehl won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.05. Chorlton joined Stewart, Malecki and Kaitlyn Zuehl in the top 400 free relay (4:18.69).
Kaitlyn Zuehl (50 free, 28.89), Stewart (200 IM, 2:29.99), McCartney (100 free, 1:01.82), Malecki (200 free, 2:18.02) and Seidl (400 free, 5:04.31) won their respective individual events.
Freshman Peyton Drexler touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.56. Sophomores Maia Blas (100 breaststroke, 1:22.84) and Kenzie Zuehl (100 backstroke, 1:10.34) also won their individual events.
Highlander Invitational
The Wildcats took home fifth out of 11 teams with 200 points in a meet hosted by Homestead High School.
Stewart took second in the 100-yard backstroke (58.97) and third in the 100 free (53.62). The Illinois State commit joined McCartney, Kenzie Zuehl and sophomore Tola Klabough in the fifth-place 400 free relay (3:41.88).
Stewart, McCartney, Malecki and Kenzie Zuehl finished seventh in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:52.01.
Drexler captured second in the 500 free (5:11.78) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:12.57).
Blas, Klabough, Malecki and Kaitlyn Zuehl took eighth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:43.27. McCartney added an eighth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:00.78).
Kenzie Zuehl was ninth in the 50 free (25.55) and 16th in the 100 free (55.73). Blas and Kaitlyn Zuehl tied for 11th in 50 free (25.81). Kaitlyn Zuehl finished 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.37).
Malecki took ninth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.68) and 14th in the 100 free (55.48).
Junior Bailey Felsheim finished 11th in the 100 butterfly (1:02.32) and 14th (1:03.15) in the 100 backstroke.
Klabough was 12th in the 100 free (55.41) and 15th in the 200 free (2:02.71).
Sun Prairie won the team title with 342 points.