The Verona Area/Mount Horeb girls swimming team finished fifth out of 14 teams at the Blackshirt Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, a day after the Wildcats lost to Sun Prairie in a Big Eight Conference road dual.
Blackshirt Invitational
The Wildcats recorded 22 individual season-best times, the most of any team in the meet at Waukesha South High School.
“I liked the way they were aggressive and took their races out fast,” VA/MH coach Bill Wuerger said of his team’s performance. “We hope that continues in the weeks to come.”
VA/MH took fifth as a team with 216 points, behind Big Eight foes Middleton (260) and Madison West (232). Arrowhead won the team title with 332 points.
Freshman Peyton Drexler continued to break lifetime-best times with fifth-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.42) and 500-yard freestyle (5:09.57). Verona senior Sara Stewart, an Illinois State commit, also finished fifth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.86.
The Wildcats’ all-senior 200 medley relay team of Stewart, Sam Malecki, Josie McCartney and Kaitlyn Zuehl – who verbally committed to Division II St. Cloud State on Sept. 16 – took sixth with a time of 1:53.36.
Malecki, Kaitlyn Zuehl, Kenzie Zuehl and Maia Blas finished sixth in the 200 free relay (1:41.73). Blas, McCartney, Stewart and Kenzie Zuehl were sixth in the 400 free relay (3:40.34), and Drexler and juniors Bailey Felsheim, Gianna Gnewuch and Emma Neumann took 10th (3:51.28).
Stewart finished sixth in the 100 butterfly (59.89), and McCartney took eighth in the event with a time of 1:00.31. Malecki was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.55).
Tola Klabough (54.81) and Kenzie Zuehl (54.93) finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 100 free. Kenzie Zuehl also took ninth in the 50 free (25.15).
Sun Prairie 108, VA/MH 62
The Wildcats fell to 2-3 in Big Eight duals with a road loss to the Cardinals on Friday, Sept. 20.
Stewart won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.08. Drexler outlasted Sun Prairie freshman Olivia Salas in the 500 free with a top time of 5:13.12.
Sun Prairie’s Janelle Schulz (1:56.34) edged Drexler (1:56.43) in the 200 free.